Editor,
Seriously, when is enough enough? Regarding the San Mateo housing element public review article and the state mandate requiring the city of San Mateo alone to build over 7,000 new homes: to what end? It’s ludicrous that our leaders are so short-sighted, and it makes me legitimately question how much developers are lining their pockets. Our local infrastructure hasn’t been able to support the population as it stands now, and public safety doesn’t seem to factor in as the local and state government continue to kick the can down the road on the path to ruin. So, let’s say they pack more people in, what happens in the next 5-10 years when those people reproduce? Just continue the “we need more housing!” cycle? Nobody in government is talking about addressing overpopulation, and it’s the primary reason we don’t have the space, the housing, the clean environment, and so much more. Seriously, when is enough enough?
(0) comments
