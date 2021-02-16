Editor,
When a person passes on another person's lies, that person becomes just as bad of a liar, if not, more of a liar, than the original liar, because the second person had the opportunity and, supposedly, the wherewithal, to verify if the information from the first person is true or not, but, ignored doing so. As a result, the person passing on the lies will commonly suffer the consequences of his/her actions, including being shunned by friends, neighbors and, in this case, readers of the Daily Journal. The person passing on the lies may also be labeled as a weak-minded person, ignorant, stubborn, dishonest, untrustworthy, and, anything he says will not be believed. He/she would also be regarded as “once a liar, always a liar.”
I believe that if Matt Grocott wants to be such a person who passes on someone else’s lies, than, he has a perfect right to do so. In fact, I think that it is only neighborly that we all help Matt Grocott achieve his goal. As for the part where Matt Grocott says he’s read the U.S. Constitution many times and turned to it for reference hundreds, if not, thousands of times, I do not believe that for a minute.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(3) comments
Mr. Oberg, you need to get the lamestream media to stop their lies and then get quite a few letter writers and commenters at the DJ to stop repeating those lies, maybe beginning with yourself to set an example. Thank you in advance.
Mr. Oberg, after reading your first paragraph I thought you were giving us an emotional confession about yourself.
Mike: Could repeat lying be a sign of dishonesty, lack of intellect, or simply old fashion goose stepping? Perhaps all of the above?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.