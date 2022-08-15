Editor,
Regarding the story: “US to plant 1B trees as climate change kills forests,” “across millions of acres of burned and dead wood,” page 5, 7/26, sounds like a great idea, right? Not so fast.
First, consider that the dead wood will first have to be removed and that translates into extensive salvage logging. Salvage logging is generally performed using clearcutting techniques. Roads will be built using bulldozers, and the dead trees harvested using heavy equipment such as chippers, log loaders, and stump shredders. Soil compaction will result as well as the loss of soil into adjacent rivers and streams. Let’s keep in mind, too, that carbon sequestered by the dead wood will be lost and newly planted trees will take decades to replace it, decades we don’t have. Also lost will be the nutrients returned to the soil by the dead wood as it decomposes. Bear in mind, too, that much of the dead wood removed will be sent to polluting wood pellet plants and the pellets will then be burned in biomass incinerators to create electricity. This will release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as well as particulate matter and heavy metals.
And, will the trees planted to replace the dead wood be monoculture species? Will a biodiverse forest result or something more akin to an unnatural plantation farm?
Before we embrace mass replanting of trees in post-fire woodlands, we have to better understand what it entails and decide, do the benefits outweigh the harms?
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough
