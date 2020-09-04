Editor,
How to play the election effort for the Trump side? Well you need to divert attention away from the pathetic failure to even match the virus response of countries like even Vietnam which still has the same government that we dropped millions of tons of bombs on 50 years ago and yet they beat us again even in the “virus war.” Back to trying to eke out a tight win in November. What is absolutely needed are far more headlines of yahoos braking windows and setting fires as they steal Coach bags and luxury clothing.
Yep, that’s what’s needed. The Dems are too dumb to make a clear distinction between the boring peaceful marchers and the crazies taking advantage of the situation. There ya go. All that Trump has to do is start showing up in Kenosha and Portland giving them the finger and voila the headlines are made.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
