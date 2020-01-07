Editor,
Looking back at Republican administrations, it is striking how much damage has been done. From Nixon and Reagan, through both Bush one and Bush two, one might think it couldn’t get any worse than the unnecessary wars based on lies that Bush two started.
Then came Donald Trump and trumped them all, so to speak. His number one objective was to destroy everything Obama had accomplished, regardless of cost and consequences. Trump has managed to make a laughingstock of himself around the world and an embarrassment here at home. He has demonstrated the epitome of ineptness and a complete lack of ability to attract and keep people qualified for governmental jobs. He was stupid enough to engage in a Twitter exchange with 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, only to emerge with egg on his face.
Lies are second nature for Trump, which adds to the mystery why evangelicals flock behind him, regardless of him demonstrating the opposite of what they have been preaching to the rest of us. Is that what it takes to do irreparable harm to the country — Republicanism even more infested with religion than before?
While it took someone of President Obama’s caliber to rescue us after the Bush administration, it is still an open question whether it will be possible to find someone capable enough to undo all the damage Trump has done. I‘m afraid a lot may be irreparable, including our former reputation as a world leader and guiding light.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.