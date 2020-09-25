Editor,
If a man behaves indecently toward a woman, others will shun him. If he gropes, and brags about it, he is a worthless outcast.
A pathological liar is never taken seriously. Not much coming from that mouth carries any weight.
Braggers are shunned by normal people. If you brag about how good you are, you probably aren’t. If you brag about having passed a memory test so simple that one would only praise a somewhat slow child for making it — you have put yourself down to that level.
If you lie to avoid the draft, and instead expect someone else to risk life and health, you are not considered a solid, reputable person, and certainly not manly.
Kids properly raised are taught not to call others derogatory names and not to make fun of anyone’s appearance or difficulties, mentally as well as physically.
Neither racists, xenophobics or sexists are considered upstanding role models.
Waving a Bible and pretending to be religious to score cheap points in certain circles is beneath contempt among decent people.
Having someone else take entrance exams to get into a school you are not intellectually fit for, or cheating on tests to get ahead of those better and more honest than yourself, is not someone respected in an educated society — and certainly not someone you would let pick a secretary of education.
Who would trust someone with either one of such character flaws with your health, life or money? Who in his right mind would put his country in the hands of someone like that? If burnt once, who would do it again? How would you classify someone so easily duped? Die-hard Republican?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
