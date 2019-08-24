Editor,
Making and storing solar energy at home is the single best way to avoid power outages. It is also the best way to reduce the burden on the grid so they don’t have to maintain as many power lines in wildfire prone areas.
But instead of encouraging more people to install solar, the utilities are attacking solar with red tape and extra fees. This is not only bad monopoly behavior, it also makes us all less safe from wildfires and outages.
If the government is serious about preventing wildfires and help out the little guy, it shouldn’t just throw billions of dollars at the problem, but also protect the people’s right to make and store solar energy on their property without utility interference. Let’s increase the freedom of the little guy to protect him or herself (and also be a part of the solution).
Katherine Moldow
Atherton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.