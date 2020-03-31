Editor,
Mr. Grocott’s column “What of China?” on March 24 was particularly appalling. He is correct that China’s authoritarian regime is reprehensible in many respects but he attempts to echo the same prejudices fostered by President Trump and attempts to blame China for the current crisis and further insinuates China is to blame for pandemics generally. Of course, he fails to consider that the deadly H1N1 swine flu originated in the United States which infected as many as 1.4 billion and killed nearly 290,000 according to the CDC.
This is a global problem and nothing can distract from the catastrophic failure of President Trump in both disbanding the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018 and taking no action and misinforming the public for weeks after the crisis was apparent in January. The World Health Organization declared an International Public Health Emergency by Jan. 30 and Trump took no action until late March. Now Trump is still misinforming the public and trying to shift the blame — just like Mr. Grocott.
People are dying. What is needed now is honesty, action and compassion.
Rafael Reyes
San Mateo
