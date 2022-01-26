Editor,
Does President Biden really believe the line that we have a “labor shortage?” Nearly everyone in commerce knows that a significant portion of our hourly labor force is at home. There’s lots to do at home — upgrade the bathroom, the landscaping, new furniture or just watch Netflix. Staying home is funded by unemployment, which used to be just enough to keep you or me fed until the next job, but last year was augmented (a lot) by a COVID relief program.
My electrician can’t get his former worker to come back to work. Same for the garage door guy, my painter and at several other trades and restaurants I know. Even call centers have said they lost their workers to “better” unemployment.
It will always be possible to be caught between jobs, and the long-standing unemployment program helps bridge that anxious time. But with the myriad job openings, it seems past time to end the special COVID unemployment programs — and quit preaching that we are short of workers.
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
