In reference to the article on July 10 regarding governance of Caltrain, I heartily agree that it should be separated from the governance of SamTrans. It would be one thing if these two agencies coordinated their services to facilitate commuting from anywhere in San Mateo County to Caltrain destinations, but according to SamTrans officials “SamTrans service is not meant to act as a feeder system to Caltrain. SamTrans coordinates bus schedules only to facilitate transfers between bus lines, not between buses and trains.” (See San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury Report 2018-19, “Just missed it! Fixing SamTrans’ “Caltrain Connection.”)

Within San Mateo County, more than 44% of Caltrain riders live within walking distance of a station and another 28% either drive or are dropped off (17% bike). Only about 10% of San Mateo County Caltrain riders arrive at Caltrain stations via SamTrans. According to SamTrans, the average income of their riders is $40,000 per year and 75% of these are people of color. Caltrain, on the other hand, says that only 16% of their riders earn less than $50,000 per year. With such disparity in the markets they serve and a total intentional lack of coordination, what benefit is there for combined management?

Kevin J. Ashley

Redwood City

