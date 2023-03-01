A few letters to the editor have extolled the solution of reducing our carbon footprint by imposing a carbon tax. Some believe that this tax should reduce our carbon emissions by incentivizing large emitters through taxation. The derived revenue from this taxation would then be redistributed and ostensibly through a cash rebate to the consumer.
As is the case with any taxation, large emitters, such as utility and oil companies will simply pass the increased tax cost onto their customers. Thus, this regressive taxation would increase our cost of living and hit the lower income segment the hardest. One can easily find many answers on the pros and cons of carbon taxation on credible websites, such as thebalancemoney.com/carbon-tax-definition-how-it-works.
The bottom line is, even if these cash rebates were to reach the consumer, which is unlikely, they would never make up for the increased cost of living. In fact, most of the revenue would be earmarked for government-sponsored projects, Solyndra comes to mind, that propose to reduce greenhouse gasses and would strive to offset the emission by the large “polluters.” In other words, emissions would still occur and the promised cash rebates will be a pipe dream. We would be fooled again if we believe that yet another tax is fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.