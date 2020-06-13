Editor,

Defund the police? It means deferring funds from the police to experts who can help make our communities safer. It means we stop asking police to deal with the homeless, sex workers, mental illness, schools, even traffic violations.

Those tasks don’t require armed officers. It’s expensive and dangerous to ask the police to do these. Instead, people trained in those areas, not carrying the threat of violence and incarceration, will get better results. They can call on the police like anyone else should the need arise. And this can start happening right now, even at a small scale. Let’s stop setting our police up for failure by asking them to do jobs they are not suited to do.

Arne Hurty

Burlingame

