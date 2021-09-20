Editor,

That woosh that you hear is $270 million taxpayer (that’s you and me) dollars being flushed down the toilet.

Hopefully, the plumbing can handle it. Those recall folks just couldn’t wait another 15 months for a general election to try and find a legitimate candidate. Not only did they lose but they probably assured California of having another four years of Newsom.

His ego is such that he probably sees the result as a mandate for himself and his programs when in fact there were those voters who believe they could have thrown a dart at a phone book and come up with a better choice, but they objected to the recall process. The recall folks should have first found a viable candidate to rally around, even another Democrat, before they pursued a recall. They did not and left the voters, even those who dislike Newsom, with no real option.

Isn’t it funny, or tragic, that the same folks who so wanted to oust Newsom because they felt he was wasting taxpayer money had no problem wasting millions of our dollars on an impossible folly.

Steven Howard

Redwood City

