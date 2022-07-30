Editor,
Thank you for printing Matt Grocott’s column July 19. The last paragraph about California’s upcoming problem with the electric power grid illustrates Biden’s energy policy and the incompetence of Biden officials like Buttigieg and Granholm.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Editor,
Thank you for printing Matt Grocott’s column July 19. The last paragraph about California’s upcoming problem with the electric power grid illustrates Biden’s energy policy and the incompetence of Biden officials like Buttigieg and Granholm.
Biden has forced us into an attempt at transitioning away from fossil fuels at a perfect time: the end of pandemic lockdown. The 2021 COVID stimulus bill drove up consumer demand while lockdown drove down supply as a kick-starter to high inflation. Modern Monetary Theory, the Critical Race Theory of economics, controlled monetary policy, just in time for the Fed to infuse $5 trillion into the economy in the form of buying bonds to keep interest rates low.
More floating currency drives up demand. Biden’s energy policy lowered domestic energy production and decreased supply of gas and diesel, driving prices up. Increased energy costs, increased wages, and increased costs of materials drive up prices on the supply side. With perfect timing.
As part of the Green New Deal transition, we are discontinuing use of coal, methane and nuclear power plants. The shortage in electricity is the reason we are going to have problems with our electric power grids not just in California but all over the country. Newsom is planning on using diesel generators to make up for the shortage, an expensive and extremely dirty solution.
So the one question might be why are our administrative officials so near sighted and their directives so inflationary? Maybe equity and social justice, climate change, gun control and abortion are clouding their judgement. We cannot have had a more perfect confluence of bad policy decisions.
Be sure to vote in November.
James Constantino
South San Francisco
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.