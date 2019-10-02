Editor,
I recently traveled to a place I am fortunate to see often, and that would be Yosemite. We had lunch at the newly renamed Ahwahnee, what a gift.
The weather was perfect and the sky was clear and blue as could be. As we drove to and from Yosemite we saw constant reminders of the Rim Fire, started by a camp fire in August of 2013.
About one week later, we drove to Paradise, California, to see the remains of the Camp Fire started in November 2018. This remains the deadliest fire in California wildfire history. The one-year anniversary is approaching. It’s hard to imagine this fire happened in this picturesque little town. Again, it was a beautiful day with clear blue skies and no wind. Paradise is on a ridge and I did not realize what this meant until I approached a turn-out looking down a steep canyon on the edge of town. I imagine the wind from the Camp Fire swept down and up the canyon to quickly destroy Paradise.
This same day, we traveled to Lewiston in the Trinity Alps where my son lives. We would venture down Highway 299 (between Redding and Eureka) past the beautiful Whiskeytown Lake where the hills around the lake are pitch-black as a result of the Carr Fire in July 2018. Once again, the sky was picturesque, clear and blue.
Even with the forest fires in these three magical places, there is still beauty. The destruction is a reminder we should not take such places for granted.
David Thom
San Carlos
