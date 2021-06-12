Editor,
I’ve been a community member of Foster City for seven years now. I love being out and about enjoying our beautiful surroundings and meeting people. Despite my love for the community, I’ve personally experienced several microaggressions that have made me feel like I don’t belong and am not welcomed here. Last summer I moved rental homes within Foster City. Within a few minutes of greeting a new neighbor, he lectured that I was “throwing away my money” and “should move to Texas or Arizona.” What a warm welcome! That was only one of a few frustrating moments of what was supposed to have been a simple conversation.
Just today, I was working out in my neighborhood with a friend, and was asked by a man walking by if I lived there. He remarked, “I’ve lived here for years and have never seen you.” I had never seen him either. Even though I didn’t have to, I told him my address, but he was still in disbelief.
I’d like to establish longer-term roots in Foster City, but this type of aggressive treatment is unacceptable and gives me some pause. My husband, son and I are good citizens that work hard and help the community. I wonder how many other community members who haven’t spoken out are subject to these types of microaggressions. These small cuts add up in creating a negative atmosphere. Please think before you speak. Be welcoming and positive, it’s the best way to build our community.
Phoebe Venkat
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.