Editor,
Elon Musk’s proposed sale of 10% of his stock brilliantly demonstrated the negative impact of a wealth tax on paper gains in the stock market.
His stock fell 15% in two days. Imagine the devastation to pension funds if a wealth tax were adopted. When will progressives learn that the money of the rich is invested in the stocks of American companies that provide jobs and increasing incomes — not in Swiss bank accounts. Why can’t we learn from Europe’s wealth tax debacle that reduced overall tax collections and economic growth?
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.