If you believe that there is no such thing as climate change, you are right. We are experiencing a climate crisis and we are on the verge of experiencing a climate catastrophe. The fires in Australia reflect our situation in California, a Mediterranean climate with increasing extremes of heat.
Like Australia, we elected a leader who denied climate change and does nothing to avert the greatest danger our country has ever known. If you want to wait on the beach for a rescue ship that will never come, then bury your head in the sand. If you want to do something, join Citizens’ Climate Lobby and let every one of your elected representatives know that fighting climate change should be their first priority.
Cynthia McLaughlin
Redwood City
