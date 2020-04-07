Editor,
Looks like Bernie Sanders has won the election without even being on the ballot. Yes his brand of government democratic socialism appears to now be all the rage.
Even among the biggest capitalists down to the undocumented among us. The big banks are as they were in 2008, lining up for handouts even reaching out to the central banks all around the world. Your Uncle Sam will ensure that liquidity will be available regardless of the stock market hysteria. Whether it’s actual greenbacks on pallets shipped off to others banks or treasury bills or other commercial paper (another word for money for rich folks). Our government wants to keep things moving and not freezing up. Also the large corporations want “big government” to guarantee their debt and free them of payments that might crimp their style and force layoffs that would be unavoidable otherwise.
Next, to the smaller businesses looking for rent deferrals and government largess to retain otherwise unneeded employees along with their needed health care. Now to the students who need debt relief and lower education costs. On to the unemployed who want extended health care and rent stabilization. Also the undocumented who need shelter and health care in order to not become incubators of virus that would continue this crisis. Isn’t it amazing how fast we all become big government socialists when we need it. Now will we all be honest enough to admit it? Republicans, Libertarians and corporate Democrats, please be honest for once.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
