Editor,
Call it a “buyer’s market” if you like, but when the median rent or median mortgage payment is not affordable on the median income, you have a problem, no matter the number of transactions any given day.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Call it a “buyer’s market” if you like, but when the median rent or median mortgage payment is not affordable on the median income, you have a problem, no matter the number of transactions any given day.
There’s tension between policy dating back the ’30s, making housing the center of middle class wealth, and the desire for housing to be affordable. What, after all, is “a good investment?” It’s something thats value rises faster than inflation. The value of housing is its future stream of rents. You can make that go up by cutting interest rates but, once you get to zero, you have to drive up rents faster than inflation. Because rent (including “owner’s equivalent rent”) is already the biggest component of inflation, that means, eventually, housing will grow to be more than 100% of the budget for your basket of goods, which is financially nonsensical. As Stein’s Law tells us: “Things that cannot go on forever ... stop.” Big picture, we have to figure out how to move middle class wealth into claims on productive assets.
Our housing market is the world’s cruelest game of musical chairs. Those with less money are squeezed out, and even folks with salaries that would be high elsewhere live with roommates in grungy 50-year-old apartments. We must take supply and demand seriously, and make sure we balance job growth with housing production. A region that adds 10 or more jobs for every one new home, for decades, gets exploding housing costs.
Auros Harman
San Bruno
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.