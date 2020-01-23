Editor,
It’s not so much “homelessness” in our cities, it’s “affordability.” Housing prices and rents have increased so much that residents cannot afford to live here. Cities inviting corporations to relocate here bring thousands of employees transferring from all over the country and creating the housing crisis. Affluent cities don’t allow massive developments, like South San Francisco’s tenement housing at the PUC site. These cities are preserving their quality of life by fighting against enormous construction.
It’s right to use public transportation, if it worked, but when young families need to take their children to school and events, they won’t use their bikes or public transportation because folks, we’re full.
We moved here for a quality of life, not to be living on top of the other with exorbitant rents. We have city councils who won’t join together to preserve our quality of life and the reason we moved here, but roll over at the whisper of “SB 50” or “Scott Wiener.”
We’ve experienced water rationing. We need to build desalination plants due to the influx of new residents. Housing crisis? Solve it by letting people move to the outskirts and telecommute, that’s sustainable. Tell corporations to move to an area is in economic crisis, like in Detroit, Michigan. Think what they can do with their billions to create their own fantasy cities.
Take a look at San Jose with its poor planning, traffic and urban sprawl. We’re on our way there if our cities don’t join together to stop SB 50.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
