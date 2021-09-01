Editor,
The infrastructure bill is full of pork spending as usual and was passed by both parties. Only 25% goes toward infrastructure which is much needed and, with it being a 2,600 page document, I’m sure has not been read by most politicians. California highways are in desperate need of repair and for years we have been told that our taxes will pay for it. Same situation for San Mateo, drive down North Idaho Street.
We voted for a bullet train that was suppose to cost $33 billion and is now $80 billion. So far, California has spent $5.4 billion on, as they say, a train to nowhere. Maybe that money could have been spent on improving our roads; we have the highest gas tax in the U.S. and broken down freeways. The bullet train is the biggest infrastructure in California history and has been nothing but a waste of taxpayer dollars.
We saw massive EDD fraud that could be in the billions. And, because of the Delta Smelt, trillions of gallons of water are released into the ocean. Paying for this infrastructure bill will raise corporate tax to 28%. We need good leaders to use our tax dollars for our infrastructure and cut out all the pork spending. Most important we need to pay attention.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
