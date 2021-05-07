Editor,
I’m pleased to see Burlingame, like other cities is shifting to district elections (re: Burlingame shapes election format overhaul, SMDJ May 5 edition).
It will provide residents and businesses better representation and will make it easier for people to run for the council.
The complaint I hear is that voters will not be voting for all seats. I think that is a fair trade-off, but poses a serious problem with the position of mayor. As it stands now, the councilmembers take turns being mayor. With the impending change, that would cause the mayor to be “elected” by a small portion of the electorate. Not a good situation. We should choose a mayor from an at-large election, every two or four years. This seems like a no-brainer.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
