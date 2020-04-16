Editor,
I can understand the hospitals “clearing the decks” when it appeared that we had a surge of COVID-19 cases coming. While we may not be out of the woods yet, it has been over a month that everyone’s health care has been put on hold. Fortunately, San Mateo County has established a COVID-19 Treatment Center, which so far has been underutilized. Also a five-minute test has become available which can be utilized to keep the hospital clear of anyone who might be contagious. Segregating those who have the virus to a separate facility will reduce the need for personal protective equipment as staff can suit up and remain so throughout their shift. As it is now they must suit up and discard many times a day, and risk infection and spreading each time.
Hospitals depend on myriad services they provide for their financial survival and the loss must be staggering. “Elective surgery” sounds like an oxymoron and routine exams and procedures that have been put on hold are important to our health and wellbeing. People waiting for a hip replacement, for example, are living in pain and relying on dangerous narcotics to get through. Putting off medical issues can have compounding effects.
This seems plain as day to me and I hope the powers that be consider it.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
