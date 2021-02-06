Editor,
In my interest to see how the new San Mateo City Council would work with/around the city’s new Measure Y, I listened to most all of the Jan 19 Zoom council meeting.
I learned a couple of things: 1). Zoom council meetings are painful. My hat’s off to the councilmembers and others who manage through these meetings. 2) We have San Mateo residents who feel we should just build MORE.
Affordable or not, it will help alleviate the housing shortage. This apparent repackaging of Reagan’s largely discredited supply-side economics is disconcerting. We need to solve our affordable housing problem and should not waste our time, effort and money on strategies that won’t result in real brick-and-mortar affordable housing units. For instance, we can’t afford to have developers pay in-lieu fees rather than build actual affordable units, as the City Council’s preferred Measure R would have allowed.
Measures Y and R both agreed that we need affordable housing in San Mateo. THAT is what we should be building.
Dennis Keane
San Mateo
