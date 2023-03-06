This is in response to “San Carlos pushed affordable housing proposal forward” in the March 2, 2023 edition. As someone who has lived in San Mateo County her whole life, I am elated that there is a push for another affordable housing opportunity in the San Carlos area. Ten years is far too long to get a new affordable housing development; however, it is great to know that it will be built in San Carlos. Although it costs more to build affordable housing developments, it ultimately benefits our community as a whole since it is one method to prevent housing insecurity.
The rent in San Mateo County is incredibly high and most of our low-income families cannot afford the rent. Most families are low income and use most of their income toward rent. With this growing crisis of housing instability and economic difficulties, including the aftermath of the pandemic, I hope there can be more affordable housing units established.
Additionally, I’d like to know more about the residents who will need to be relocated for this housing development. I wonder if 33 units will be enough. Will the displacement of these individuals also create more housing insecurity? Are 33 units really enough? Housing affordability, although helpful; unfortunately does not meet the demand of people’s needs for housing security.
Housing is a right that our community so desperately needs. We must continue to increase the supply of affordable housing in all cities. We must advocate for change more quickly and ensure those who are displaced, and those who are low-income are protected by ensuring housing stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.