Editor,

Not since Richard Nixon have we witnessed a president so determined to undermine the rule of law.  HR 8363, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, would:

• Prohibit the president from granting a pardon to himself;

• Suspend the statute of limitations for sitting presidents and vice presidents for any federal offense so that criminal acts before or during a term of office may be punished;

• Greatly increase protections for government whistleblowers;

• Prohibit the removal of Inspectors General except for cause; and

• Make changes to protect our elections, end the shifting of funds to uses not authorized by Congress, allow for congressional subpoenas to be swiftly enforced, and end numerous other related abuses.

Someone once labeled Watergate “a third-rate burglary.” Historians will someday call the lawlessness of the Trump administration a first-rate constitutional crisis. We must strengthen our laws so that the reckless are thwarted in their efforts to undermine our democracy.

Jackie Speier

Hillsborough

The letter writer represents

District 14 in the U.S. House of Representative

