As a junior at Carlmont High School, my school was one of the many that had to be closed last week. There are many things that I miss — from my math teacher’s random jokes to the experiments I would have done in my biology class to dancing at prom.
When I read the U.S. News article “Virus pandemic an unprecedented test for a young generation” by Martha Irvine, I realized how truly extraordinary this circumstance is that my generation is facing. The article mentions that many teens have turned to “Zoom,” an online platform many of my teachers and friends are using to conduct meetings or connect. I am extremely lucky, however, here are many kids who aren’t as privileged as me, who are struggling. There are kids who don’t have access to technology to have “Zoom” parties. There are kids who rely on school lunches for hunger. There are kids whose safe haven is school. What are we doing to help them?
I realize that in this current situation, we all have to sacrifice something. We all have to adapt to the circumstances that we are given. And while we must adapt to the current circumstances, we must also help those who are struggling.
