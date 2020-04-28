Editor,
San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals and Dr. Scott Morrow have a condescending attitude toward the residents of San Mateo County.
Mayor Goethals fears that having two measures addressing the same issue on the same ballot will be divisive. Dr. Morrow hasn’t provided city-by-city data on where coronavirus patients are located.
Why don’t these two public employees do their jobs and quit judging the residents and taxpayers as being unsuited to hear city-by-city data or two views on the same issue? We’re not stupid out here, and those two “public servants” are trying to manipulate the voters by withholding information and suppressing voting. Divisive isn’t a problem for grown-ups. I guess it is for some public servants.
Jane James
San Mateo
