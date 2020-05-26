Editor,
As of 10:45 a.m. May 20, WE ARE #1!
With just 4% of the world’s people, we are the proud homeland of 31% of all the world’s COVID-19 cases! Not only that: we’ve buried or cremated 29% of all the world’s COVID-19 fatalities! We’re the world leader!
USA! USA! USA! USA!
George Kranen
Belmont
(2) comments
Mr. Kranen, could you ask NY Gov. Cuomo why he forced COVID-afflicted patients into nursing homes so they could infect and kill thousands of other victims? Could you ask why states such as NY, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have padded their COVID deaths to the tunes of thousands of deaths? Could you ask why between 600,000 to 1 milliion abortions are performed in the US each year, depriving us of potential Nobel prize winners, or doctors that may have found cures for incurable diseases? And don't worry, there will be many chants of USA during Trump rallies.
George obviously hates this country, making a comment like this shows us George and people like him are not in this together with us. Go America, Go Trump, we can beat this virus even if there are people like George among us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.