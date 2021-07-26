Editor,
America provides more human rights protection and laws against racism than any other country. It’s why America is the most favored destination for immigrants. America inherited slavery from British America which employed slavery in the Caribbean and here 150 years before our country was founded. We fought a Civil War under a Republican president in which 350,000 union soldiers gave their lives to end slavery. Amendments to the Constitution and civil rights laws were mostly passed by Republicans in opposition to southern Democrats. The New York Times 1619 program being taught in our schools doesn’t emphasize America’s redemption, only a past that no longer exists.
The real problem is that 70% of children in inner cites have no fathers. Despite trillions in welfare, programs still incentivizes young, uneducated single mothers to have multiple children with no father in the home. These mothers are understandably incapable or raising and socializing young boys in crime infested neighborhoods where local gangs recruit their sons at age 14. This is the continued legacy of the Great Society programs passed in the 1960s. The leading democrat then, Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, predicted these programs would ruin families.
Education is the primary escape for inner city children but public education has failed. Children are mostly denied the opportunity to attend charter schools that have better outcomes due to the opposition of teachers’ unions. Our government owes children in inner cities the best possible schools.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
