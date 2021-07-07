Editor,
Looks like we’re all living in Surfside, Florida, now. Yes, we have contracted with accepted experts to analyze the status of our world and its ecosystems and have gotten the results.
We didn’t like them and tended to procrastinate in addressing them in a timely fashion. We even had subsequent studies done and more bad news came our way.
Things are getting worse and we delay at our peril. Still more thinking and talking and doubting. Will we need to experience the heartbreaking catastrophe that we are seeing on the nightly news before we get down to serious action?
Actually, we are seeing multiple tragedies daily but any one drought or forest fire or flood or storm can’t be definitely ascribed to our wayward activities so we again tend to doubt and delay.
I’d say if we were just of the animal kingdom and didn’t have the wonderful brains we have, we’d have an excuse to blindly march off the cliff, but we do have alternatives.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
