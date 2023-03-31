In a landmark ruling and significant win for public health, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District recently approved amendments to Rules 9-4 and 9-6. These so-called “Zero Nox” rules end the sale of noxious water heaters by 2027 and furnaces and air conditioning units by 2029.
Unfortunately, the passage of these rules has stirred dissent among some Bay Area residents who don’t understand the implications. For others, I liken the reaction to that of gun rights advocates who believe that any measures to restrict access to lethal weapons should be curtailed, public health be damned. The essence of the objections is “don’t tell me what I can and can’t have,” rather than the better questions: “What does it take to implement these rules and what can I do personally?”
Numerous financial assistance programs are available now through Peninsula Clean Energy and BayRen. We also are learning more about rebates and tax credits offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, tailored to different income levels. We should all support the efforts of PCE for a “One Stop Shop” where residents considering electrification can go for help. The health benefits of eliminating gas equipment in homes is huge, with demonstrated reductions in asthma among residents of electrically powered homes.
Let’s get with the program and find ways to make this program work. We all benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.