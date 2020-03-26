Editor,
Effective social isolation reduces the spread of COVID-19 drastically in 14 days.
Those sheltered have far less chance of getting it. Almost all those already infected recover in 14 days with an immunity to it. The virus dies on all surfaces in 14 days. The ability of the virus to propagate during its short life span is significantly reduced in 14 days.
The government could slow the spread and accelerate the treatment for COVID-19 by allowing drugs that have already been shown to be effective, to be administered. We could start with a hydroxychloroquine plus Z-Pak treatment that was used tested on a small group of French patients infected with the virus. Hydroxychloroquine is already being administered by doctors with the selfless courage to put their patients first. Remdesivir should be considered also.
President Trump should issue an emergency executive order to produce and administer drugs like this and give companies and doctors liability protection for doing so.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
