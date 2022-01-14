Editor,
Three recent letters to the editor, two by the same person, but both letter writers obvious far left Democrats, are prime examples of why this country’s political parties may never see eye to eye ever.
Jorg Aadahl and Michael Oberg have written multiple letters to this publication, one seemingly possessed with Donald Trump and the other spewing vile on any columnist or letter writer who doesn’t walk in lockstep with his political beliefs. In other words, in Oberg’s world you mindlessly adhere to his method of thinking and screw your individuality by thinking or saying something different than what he wants to hear. In Aadahl’s obsessive case, your guess is as good as mine as to his motivation. As I’ve written before, get over it, Jorg. Move on. Or hire a new speech writer.
The reason I mentioned earlier that neither political party may (being optimistic I don’t want to use the word “will ever”) see eye to eye is because of these two miscreants who philosophies are “my way or the highway.” What they both seem to fail to accept is that just because they live in an almost ultra liberal state, almost one half of the country, 47%, voted for Trump, or 74,000,000 votes out of a record 158,000,000+ total votes. Their continuing arrogance may work around here, but if you keep pissing off the independent voter like me across the country with your seemingly endless vitriolic rhetoric shaming those of us with different points of view, come mid term and the 2024 presidential election, you may not like what you see. To this observer, the independent voters will decide the political future of the country. And if we’re real lucky, California as well.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.