Editor,
As mayor of Belmont in 2020, Mr. Lieberman actually cared enough about trail conditions within Water Dog Park to go for a hike with me and Bridgette Shearer, Belmont’s Parks and Rec Director. A number of safety issues were identified on that hike. In addition, early this Summer I emailed the city about a biker who came at me on a narrow trail without slowing down, yelling at me to get off the trail. Mr. Lieberman, as a current councilmember, is the one who responded and took the time on a Sunday morning to listen to my concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.