Some political pundits claim that although Elizabeth Warren is best suited to be our next president, she is “too radical,” and “too far left” to win middle-America’s votes. But a large majority understands that current Republican leadership has gone way too far “right,” where the top 1% is served while the rest of us scramble. Most Americans feel that the economy is rigged for billionaires who don’t pay their fair share of taxes, leaving the rest of us to pay for necessary government services. Warren stands for a 2% property tax on billionaires’ assets over $50 million.
Most believe our election system is rigged for oligarchs who control the messages, the legislation and the candidates with unlimited campaign contributions. Warren stands for changing this unfair system. A majority knows they are getting ripped off by private health insurance companies. Warren proposes a transition to Medicare for All. Most people want affordable college education that benefits students and fulfills our country’s need for educated citizens. Warren has a plan. Elizabeth Warren is not radical left — she’s central — offering the substantial changes we need to repair the damage being done to us daily.
Bruce Joffe
Piedmont
