Editor,
I mentioned this Warren/Gabbard duo to some friends recently and after they thought about it, they agreed it would be a formidable ticket.
Both stay cool under pressure and usually find good responses. Both bring good life experiences to the task at hand. One economics and the other global strategy and defense interests. Both are climate hawks and don’t use immigrants as scapegoats. Both are behind a serious overhaul of our health care system. Of course I don’t believe in demanding perfection from my candidates and accept any and all imperfections.
Along with these top of the line candidates, I also believe in seeing the GOP shrink to what they are in California. I agree with thinkers such as Noam Chomsky that the American Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in human history. Just check their platform for any reference to climate change.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.