Businesses often settle lawsuits with a payment even when the company was clearly in the right. You don’t risk the business because of principle I was once told. Desire and belief don’t always align with what should be done. The same goes for Ukraine. The media was trashing Dr. Kissinger for suggesting Ukraine compromise with diplomacy now. Kissinger is right. The impact the war continues to be far worse than the results of a diplomatic compromise. Clearly Russia is in the wrong, but is it worth risking nuclear war? President Biden is providing Ukraine with very advanced missiles, as reported in the San Mateo Daily Journal. In 1962, when the Soviets were putting missiles in Cuba we considered using nuclear bombs. According to Newsweek, Russia started conducting nuclear drills as we announced the commitment of those missiles.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ doomsday clock must be very close to midnight right now. I just ordered a batch of potassium iodine based on the FDA guidance on radiation emergencies. My family has started to update our emergency planning to address radiation survival. It’s scary. Of course if we are near a blast, preparedness is moot. Given the risk of rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia/China it would seem prudent that the Biden administration prepare us, as was done during the Cold War.
President Biden could have avoided war in February with diplomacy, but he would have none of that. So here we are and it’s quite disturbing.
Howard Roth
Foster City
