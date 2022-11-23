San Mateo, we have a problem. On one hand, Councilmember Amourence Lee and her “Team Extreme” cry that we have a jobs-to-housing imbalance and need more housing. Yet, these same extremists approve more and more new office buildings to continue to feed the problem. It’s a purposeful scheme that is working for them. And the more influence and control they have on our City Council, Planning Commission and other commissions, the worse off we all will be.
Those of us closely watching, like doctors caring for a severely ill patient, face a dilemma. We understand the symptoms and can diagnose the cause. But our challenge is how to educate the public of the cancer that is rapidly growing, one that is hard to fathom is happening. Why? First, people assume representatives of our city are looking out for us. Second, because life is still wonderful in San Mateo today — and folks are too busy focused on their lives to take notice. By the time they do, it will be too late. The damage will be irreversible.
Meanwhile, we don’t control the narrative; Lee and her extremists pals do. So, I’m asking you to partner with informed residents, who like doctors, are trying to take care of you, San Mateo. Join us and attend City Council and Planning Commission meetings. See for yourself what Lee’s Team Extreme is up to as they continue to make decisions to damage our city’s health. Wake up San Mateo, before it’s too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.