In 1994, Greene County, Alabama, nine people pledged guilty for forging absentee ballots. In 2003, a mayor in East Chicago, Indiana offered jobs to people if he could fill out their absentee ballots. Fraud was so wide spread that election was overturned with a different winner. According to the Heritage Foundation Voter Fraud Database in 2015 city council elections in New Jersey was overturned because of absentee ballots. It was a tight race and 13 illegal absentee ballets were cast that were fraud and changed the out come. Fraudulent use of absentee ballots are been used to requesting ballots and voting without the voter knowing, obtaining a ballot from a voter and filling ballot and forging voters signature or illegally telling them who to vote for.
The false story for the new Georgia voting law for not being able to drink water while waiting in line to vote was made up by the Democrats. Page 71 of the bills states does not prohibit a a poll officer from making available self service from an unattended receptacle for drinking water for voters waiting in line. This prevents voter solicitation, which offering food, water or gifts to vote a certain way.
The 2020 election had a certain Indian tribe giving gifts of Visa cards if they could prove they voted while one person was wearing a Biden Harris face mask. Anyone who says there’s no absentee ballot fraud is wrong.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
