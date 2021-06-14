Editor,
You think you know a person; then you discover long forgotten bits of papers that Mama left behind.
I found four Voter Poll Tax Receipts dated: nineteen fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight and seventy-four. All were from Brownsville, Texas.
Each time my Mama moved she had to re-register to vote and pay poll tax.
Towards the bottom of each receipt written in small print is the following:
“The sum of one and 75/100 dollars, in payment of Poll Tax for the year shown above. The said taxpayer being duly sworn by me says that the above is current: all of which I certify.” Stamped signature C.H. Holcomb Tax Accessor and Collector.
The receipts also describe the voter. Mama was native-born meaning she was a Citizen, SEX; female, RACE; white, AGE 39 and a house wife.
She valued her right to vote at her expense. It doesn’t seem like lots of money but for her it was. The state of Texas will never change. Barriers to the right to vote has always been an issue in Texas.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.