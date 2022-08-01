Editor,
I want you to know the Electoral College is the last bastion against the U.S. left and their ugly ideas, this is a republic not a democracy. In 2024, I intend to vote for the Libertarian candidate for U.S. president because the Democrats are evil and most Republicans are incompetent, but I will vote for some GOP candidates for lesser offices in November.
(0) comments
