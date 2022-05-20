Editor,
I am voting for David Canepa for Congress because of his efforts to provide free community college for all. As a San Mateo County supervisor, Canepa secured $2 million from the county to send 500 low-income students to Cañada, CSM and Skyline colleges for absolutely free for two years with intensive counseling services.
Giving our youth the opportunity to seek higher education as we emerge from this pandemic is critical for the economic success of future generations. Canepa is the kind of leader we need in Congress, one who has an eye for the future and supports bold progressive policies such as providing free community college for all. Every high school student in the nation should have this same opportunity.
Brendan Sinclair
San Mateo
