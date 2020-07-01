Editor,
The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.”
Since the US Constitution secures the right of citizens to vote, supported by the preamble’s establishment of justice for all, how can it be justified that voting is made so difficult, if not even impossible, for some? Elderly people may have a hard time getting out, not to mention standing in long lines for a chance to vote. Long lines, short hours and limited voting places and ditto machines make it hard even for the younger crowds, especially when you have to take time off from work, or if you have young ones to take care of.
The solution? Universal voting by mail, of course! Or, does that sound too socialized, too easy, too fair for everybody? Or, perhaps — too scary for Republicans?
A common Republican complaint is that vote by mail encourages fraud — by Democrats! Why not equally common among Republicans? Yet, voting fraud has been found inconsequential and so rare that it can be ignored.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.