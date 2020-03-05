Editor,

I often hear the media refer to “the black vote” or “Latino vote,” suggesting that members of those vote as one. I find that presumptuous and condescending. We are all individuals who can decide for ourselves which candidate deserves our vote. It is offensive to take people for granted and try to paint them with a broad brush.

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

