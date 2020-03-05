Editor,
I often hear the media refer to “the black vote” or “Latino vote,” suggesting that members of those vote as one. I find that presumptuous and condescending. We are all individuals who can decide for ourselves which candidate deserves our vote. It is offensive to take people for granted and try to paint them with a broad brush.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.