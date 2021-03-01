Editor,
Recent media caterwauling about voter-initiated ballot measures, while paying ritualistic recognition to California constitutional law and democracy, condemn the number of local and state ballot measures as unjustified.
Thankfully, then California governor Hiram Johnson instigated state constitutional inclusion of the initiative, recall and referendum about a century ago, enabling vigorous governance. That threatens “do nothing” state legislators and county supervisors, and always has.
Those California hallmarks enable the vox populi to ensure participation by performing legislative and executive governmental responsibilities often disregarded by partisanship. It’s also why I’ve been a registered Independent since May 1995.
Judge Quentin L. Kopp (Ret.)
San Francisco
