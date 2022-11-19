I am weary of the people whose electoral choices are defeated and immediately refer to a history of alleged voter fraud throughout our nation’s history. Those who subscribe to the Trumpist cries of a rigged and stolen election when he lost by well over seven million votes. On Jan. 6, he repeated his position that he and his followers were robbed of his rightful job as president. If you listened to the speech, it was a clear call to the thousands at the Capitol to rush inside in what turned out to be an armed and cooled break-in including a symbolic gallows for Vice President Mike Pence who was to preside over the electoral vote count. This was a sad and bloody day in our history.
There are many core believers who cheered his announcement of his 2024 candidacy.
Sadly, he has a number of voters who support him as well as a fair amount of sycophants in the House and Senate.
Those who witnessed his regime, saw the laws he wanted to enact, his support of authoritarians outside our country like Putin in Russia, Orban in Hungary and Bolsonaro in Brazil, and absconding with three large boxes of classified materials at his home in Florida. His excuses for calling the material his to take border on comical. He is on record that he was upset our generals were not as loyal to him as the German generals were loyal to Hitler.
I am not sure he wants to be president, rather he wants to be fuhrer.
