Editor,

I am weary of the people whose electoral choices are defeated and immediately refer to a history of alleged voter fraud throughout our nation’s history. Those who subscribe to the Trumpist cries of a rigged and stolen election when he lost by well over seven million votes. On Jan. 6, he repeated his position that he and his followers were robbed of his rightful job as president. If you listened to the speech, it was a clear call to the thousands at the Capitol to rush inside in what turned out to be an armed and cooled break-in including a symbolic gallows for Vice President Mike Pence who was to preside over the electoral vote count. This was a sad and bloody day in our history.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription