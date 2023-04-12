Editor,
Based on the article in the Friday, April 7 Daily Journal titled “DA’s vote swap probe released” I think it would be safe to say Mayor Lee won’t be getting any endorsement soon from former San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals, former chairs for the San Mateo County Democratic Party Nicole Fernandez and David Burruto or their current bosses, Josh Becker and Diane Papan, should she run for reelection. After throwing all three, including potential City Council candidate Cliff Robbins under the bus in her interview with San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe regarding her allegations of these four possibly bribing her to vote for Robbins for the fifth council seat, I’m fairly certain they, along with their constituents, will think twice before taking a call from Mayor Lee.
