Editor,
As a photographer, I spent months capturing the impact of COVID-19 in my photo series Project Rising Hope. In my pursuit to document the resilience of Burlingame, I learned about an impact that could further bury the small businesses we know and love, Proposition 15. I encountered John Kevranian, owner of Nuts for Candy, who laments the prospects of this proposition. While Proposition 15 is paraded as a funding source for education, if passed, could have devastating effects on our already struggling local businesses.
We need to extend our support to these businesses. While we are a strong community, we are being lazy, if not apathetic, in our purchasing habits. If we invested in our community, it would thrive. Kevrakian says, “if you don’t shop locally, most likely the community will be paying more taxes because if the cities don’t generate the revenue, they will have to tax the community to make up the difference.”
But if Proposition 15 passes, it may not matter what we do now because the effects of this proposition could severely impact small businesses. Proposition 15 would raise property taxes, which would very likely be passed on to tenants, like Kevranian. With the already drastic loss in revenue that businesses like Nuts for Candy are facing, can we really risk this additional impact?
Together, with our renewed commitment to shop locally and a stance against Proposition 15, we can make San Mateo County rise again.
Issey Tateishi
Burlingame
